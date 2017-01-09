LATEST NEWS
Video: Chilean Navy Releases Stunning UFO Footage

Media around the world are taken by an exceptional nine-minute Chilean Navy video of a UFO displaying highly unusual behavior, studied by Chilean authorities fo...

Chilean suspect bought garbage bags, detergent before killing Japanese student

Nicolas Zepeda Contreras fled France after allegedly killing Narumi Kurosaki SANTIAGO – The Chilean suspect wanted in the alleged premeditated murder of a missi...

Chile getting ready to celebrate Chinese Spring Festival

Chile has begun to prepare for celebration of the Chinese Spring Festival, for the seventh year in the city of Vina del Mar and the first time in the capital, S...

Four dead after Chile plane crash

SANTIAGO – At least four people died on Sunday when the small plane they were traveling in crashed near the Lequecahue airport in Chile’s southern Biobio region...

Chile Plans a Massive Year of Celebrations for 100th Anniversary of Violeta Parra’s Birth

ether or not you’re a fan of Bob Dylan, the iconic singer-songwriter’s tap for this year’s Nobel Prize sets a powerful precedent in the world of Western literat...

Chile gives France info on man wanted for suspected murder of Japanese woman

LA SERENA, Chile — Chilean prosecutors have given French authorities information about a Chilean man being sought for the alleged murder of a Japanese woman mis...

Chilean senator named presidential candidate of center-left party

Chilean journalist-turned senator Alejandro Guillier accepted the presidential nomination of the center-left Radical Party on Saturday with promises to deepen e...

Free Online Course on “Gender Equality and Sexual Diversity”

MOOC Chile has launched a new Massive Open Online Course on “Gender Equality and Sexual Diversity”. This free online course will be available indefinitely . In...

Chile and the End of the Liberal World Order

The old, liberal world order is over, says Foreign Affairs, the organ of the foreign-policy establishment. In the bygone days, Liberalism supposedly guided the...

Tight Chile Presidential Race Seen Between Ex-president, Independent Senator

Chilean former President Sebastian Pinera and independent center-left Senator Alejandro Guillier have consolidated themselves as the favorites to go head-to-hea...

Niños de radio

Niños de radio “El Volcán” entrevistan al embajador de Canadá en Chile

December 28, 2016
Consejo de Seguridad reafirma que los asentamientos israelíes son ilegales y exige que se les ponga fin

Consejo de Seguridad reafirma que los asentamientos israelíes son ilegales y exige que se les ponga fin

December 27, 2016

“Pasado, presente y futuro del territorio ancestral Mapuche: Wallmapu”

December 27, 2016
“Exigimos conocer los protocolos de las salmoneras ante una nueva catástrofe ambiental”

“Exigimos conocer los protocolos de las salmoneras ante una nueva catástrofe ambiental”

December 26, 2016
{:en}Colombia: Nuevas evidencias contra ex jefe del Ejército{:}{:es}Colombia: Nuevas evidencias contra ex jefe del Ejército{:}

Colombia: Nuevas evidencias contra ex jefe del Ejército

December 21, 2016
Concierto de Navidad en Providencia: Cuarteto Giros más músicos invitados

Concierto de Navidad en Providencia: Cuarteto Giros más músicos invitados

December 18, 2016

