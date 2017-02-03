LATEST NEWS
Chile creates new 11.000 km2 marine eco-region in Juan Fernandez Island

Chile creates new 11.000 km2 marine eco-region in Juan Fernandez Island

The alfonsin, the orange roughy and the cod, as well as a variety of species of fragile environments, are part of the ecosystem that is now located in the new C...

Falklands implements closer educational links with Chilean university

Falklands implements closer educational links with Chilean university

A Chilean professor from the Chilean British University in Santiago will be arriving in the Falkland Islands on Saturday to begin the implementation process of...

France seeks Chilean in Japanese student's death

France seeks Chilean in Japanese student’s death

France has asked Chile to extradite the man suspected of killing a Japanese student in the eastern French city of Besancon last month, officials said yesterday....

Cristal, Chile's first kiwi variety

Cristal, Chile’s first kiwi variety

Gonzalo Espinoza wakes up when the roosters crow. He says goodbye to Susi, his wife, turns on the engine of his white van, leaves the city of Curico and goes to...

Chile's jobless rate near year low, self-employment rises

Chile’s jobless rate near year low, self-employment rises

SANTIAGO: Amid weak economic growth, Chile’s jobless rate fell to its lowest level in nearly a year as more people became self-employed in unstable jobs w...

Bachelet Denies Receiving Campaign Financing From OAS

Bachelet Denies Receiving Campaign Financing From OAS

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday denied reports she received financial support for her 2013 campaign from a construction conglomerate that is in...

Little 'ALIEN MAN' strolls through park in photo at Parque Forestal Santiago

Little ‘ALIEN MAN’ strolls through park in photo at Parque Forestal Santiago

The little ‘alien man’ was spotted in a park in Chile. The image shows two horse-mounted police officers riding down a tree-lined path in an area of woodland. B...

Attacks on Brazilian women on the rise despite protective laws

Attacks on Brazilian women on the rise despite protective laws

Peter Howard Wertheim & Dayse Abrantes RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil is improving in the depth and quality of laws that protect women from violence or deat...

UPDATE: Chile still fighting with 83 forest fires

UPDATE: Chile still fighting with 83 forest fires

By Mohsin Abbas/ Santiago Times Staff SANTIAGO – Out of 151 fires in the country, 83 are still in combat while 59 are controlled and nine were extinguishe...

Forest Fires: A Day in the Life of a Firefighter

Forest Fires: A Day in the Life of a Firefighter

Photos by Margarita Avila Oyarzo & Mohsin Abbas – Curacavi, Chile / The Santiago Times Staff                ...

Ministros Narváez y Eyzaguirre visitan sede de la Cruz Roja para

January 29, 2017
Del muro en la frontera y su pago, no se habla públicamente, acuerdan México y EE.UU.

January 29, 2017
Canadá apoya construcción de viviendas en zonas afectadas por incendios forestales

January 28, 2017
Incendios forestales: Vocera de gobierno hace llamado a tomar conciencia y prevenir

January 27, 2017
Canciller sobre ayuda internacional para combatir incendios: "Hasta ahora ha habido una reacción muy positiva, de solidaridad, de expresión de apoyo"

January 27, 2017
Cartolina da Santiago del Cile: come un esiliato tra gli spettri dell'11 settembre

January 17, 2017

