The Falklands - Latin America's Shame

The Falklands – Latin America’s Shame

In 1982, Argentina and Great Britain fought a ten-week war over the Falklands/Malvinas Islands, which Great Britain won bruised but decisively. That outcome not...

Three firefighters killed in Chile wildfire

Three firefighters killed in Chile wildfire

At least four other firefighters were injured. Chile’s Ministry of Interior and Public Safety said Monday three people have died in fires that have consum...

Wildfires in Chile destroy homes, livestock, livelihoods

Wildfires in Chile destroy homes, livestock, livelihoods

A total of 130 square kilometres have been charred, mainly in sparsely populated rural areas, according to the National Emergency Office. Although most of 150 f...

Donald Trump signs order to withdraw from Trans-Pacific Partnership

Donald Trump signs order to withdraw from Trans-Pacific Partnership

President Donald Trump wasted little time Monday in signing official notice that the United States is pulling out of the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trad...

Chilean dreams of rescuing box camera photography

Chilean dreams of rescuing box camera photography

SANTIAGO, Chile – Luis Maldonado is the last remaining photographer in the main square of the Chilean capital still using a wooden box camera. Clients are scarc...

Argentina, Chile advance towards gas, power swaps: minister

Argentina, Chile advance towards gas, power swaps: minister

Chile and Argentina are advancing in talks to agree on reciprocal exchanges of electricity and natural gas between the two countries, Chilean Energy Minister An...

High and Dry in Chile’s Atacama Desert

High and Dry in Chile’s Atacama Desert

Text and Photos by William Graham Clive, a Canadian astronomer who now lives in the Atacama Desert in Chile, led me through the dark on a clear, cold night to a...

Chilean Government Plans to Ram Through New Tax on Sugary Foods

Chilean Government Plans to Ram Through New Tax on Sugary Foods

The government of Chile is working to expand its current Food Labeling Law, which has been in force for more than six months. Specifically, they are seeking to...

Japan to seek Chile's cooperation in probe of student's disappearance in France

Japan to seek Chile’s cooperation in probe of student’s disappearance in France

TOKYO —The Japanese government has dispatched a senior official to Chile to request cooperation in the investigation of a Chilean man’s suspected involvement in...

Eight of the richest people on earth own as much combined wealth as half the human race

Eight of the richest people on earth own as much combined wealth as half the human race

Just eight of the richest people on earth own as much combined wealth as half the human race. The charity Oxfam does the math each year and publishes its result...

Niños de radio

Niños de radio “El Volcán” entrevistan al embajador de Canadá en Chile

December 28, 2016
Consejo de Seguridad reafirma que los asentamientos israelíes son ilegales y exige que se les ponga fin

Consejo de Seguridad reafirma que los asentamientos israelíes son ilegales y exige que se les ponga fin

December 27, 2016

“Pasado, presente y futuro del territorio ancestral Mapuche: Wallmapu”

December 27, 2016
“Exigimos conocer los protocolos de las salmoneras ante una nueva catástrofe ambiental”

“Exigimos conocer los protocolos de las salmoneras ante una nueva catástrofe ambiental”

December 26, 2016
{:en}Colombia: Nuevas evidencias contra ex jefe del Ejército{:}{:es}Colombia: Nuevas evidencias contra ex jefe del Ejército{:}

Colombia: Nuevas evidencias contra ex jefe del Ejército

December 21, 2016
Concierto de Navidad en Providencia: Cuarteto Giros más músicos invitados

Concierto de Navidad en Providencia: Cuarteto Giros más músicos invitados

December 18, 2016

