Pope prays for victims of deadly wildfires in Chile

By Ross Brown / Santiago Times Staff Pope Francis sent his condolences to the victims and survivors of one of the worst wildfires in Chile’s history. Cardinal P...

Peru-Chile hold promising relation thanks to The Hague ruling

Three years following the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that ended a decades-long maritime dispute Peru’s relations with southern neighbor C...

Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres

Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico’s UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said. The 27-year-old striker, due to...

Government Evaluates Plans against Forest Fires in Chile

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet met with the cabinet Saturday to evaluate the plan to combat forest fires in the south-central part of the country, local me...

{:en}Deadly wildfires displace thousands (update){:}{:ru}Deadly wildfires displace thousands{:}

Mohsin Abbas / Santiago Times Staff SANTIAGO – At least 11 people have been killed and thousands displaced in a chain of worst wildfires in half a century that...

VIDEO INTERVIEW: Catalina Paz Caceres Miss Universe Chile 2017

Miss Universe competition 2017 (Photos)

Brazil: Wave of Killings in North

Shootings Appear to be Retaliation for Police Officer’s Killing São Paulo – Brazilian authorities should ensure a prompt, thorough, and independent investigatio...

Chile in Flames

By Christian Scheinpflug / Photos by Mohsin Abbas Chile is burning. Wildfires have ravaged the country for weeks and, according to official figures from January...

{:en}Reconnecting the displaced: Chilean operators hand over mobile SIM cards to disaster-hit families{:}{:de}Reconnecting the displaced: Chilean operators hand over mobile SIM cards to disaster-hit families{:}

Mildred Caranto / Santiago Times Staff SANTIAGO – Connectivity is key in a crisis – if it gets there fast enough. Families forced from homes or thre...

Incendios forestales: ministros Narváez y Eyzaguirre visitan sede de la Cruz Roja para coordinar envío de ayuda a familias afectadas por la emergencia

January 29, 2017
Del muro en la frontera y su pago, no se habla públicamente, acuerdan México y EE.UU.

January 29, 2017
Incendios forestales: Vocera de gobierno hace llamado a tomar conciencia y prevenir

January 27, 2017
Canciller sobre ayuda internacional para combatir incendios: “Hasta ahora ha habido una reacción muy positiva, de solidaridad, de expresión de apoyo”

January 27, 2017
Niños de radio

December 28, 2016
Consejo de Seguridad reafirma que los asentamientos israelíes son ilegales y exige que se les ponga fin

December 27, 2016

