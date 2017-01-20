LATEST NEWS
Chilean dreams of rescuing box camera photography

SANTIAGO, Chile – Luis Maldonado is the last remaining photographer in the main square of the Chilean capital still using a wooden box camera. Clients are scarc...

Argentina, Chile advance towards gas, power swaps: minister

Chile and Argentina are advancing in talks to agree on reciprocal exchanges of electricity and natural gas between the two countries, Chilean Energy Minister An...

High and Dry in Chile’s Atacama Desert

Text and Photos by William Graham Clive, a Canadian astronomer who now lives in the Atacama Desert in Chile, led me through the dark on a clear, cold night to a...

Chilean Government Plans to Ram Through New Tax on Sugary Foods

The government of Chile is working to expand its current Food Labeling Law, which has been in force for more than six months. Specifically, they are seeking to...

Japan to seek Chile's cooperation in probe of student's disappearance in France

TOKYO —The Japanese government has dispatched a senior official to Chile to request cooperation in the investigation of a Chilean man’s suspected involvement in...

Eight of the richest people on earth own as much combined wealth as half the human race

Just eight of the richest people on earth own as much combined wealth as half the human race. The charity Oxfam does the math each year and publishes its result...

Chilean eco terrorist group claims responsibility for parcel bomb against CEO of largest copper corporation

An eco-terrorist group said it was responsible for a parcel bomb that detonated at the home of the chairman of the board of Chilean state-owned mining giant Cod...

A Group Of Chilean Men Knit Sweaters In The Streets To Spread Message Of Gender Equality

In order to take on the gender inequality, a group of men in South American country Chile have come up with a new idea. Every month, this group of Chilean men g...

Chile's SQM To Pay More Than $30M For FCPA Violations

Chilean lithium and fertilizer giant SQM said on Friday it had agreed to pay more than $30 million in penalties to the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities...

Chilean Customs Seized About 700,000 Fake Toys

Santiago – Over 700,000 fake toys were seized in Pozo Almonte, Tamarugal province, near the port of Iquique, announced the local customs department today....

Niños de radio

December 28, 2016
Consejo de Seguridad reafirma que los asentamientos israelíes son ilegales y exige que se les ponga fin

December 27, 2016

“Pasado, presente y futuro del territorio ancestral Mapuche: Wallmapu”

December 27, 2016
“Exigimos conocer los protocolos de las salmoneras ante una nueva catástrofe ambiental”

December 26, 2016
{:en}Colombia: Nuevas evidencias contra ex jefe del Ejército{:}{:es}Colombia: Nuevas evidencias contra ex jefe del Ejército{:}

December 21, 2016
Concierto de Navidad en Providencia: Cuarteto Giros más músicos invitados

December 18, 2016

