LATEST NEWS
Chilean police clash with Mapuche protesters

Chilean police clash with Mapuche protesters

Chilean riot police have clashed with hundreds of Mapuche protesters and activists in the capital Santiago, demanding the immediate release of their spiritual l...

Jackie: Requiem for a national wound

Jackie: Requiem for a national wound

  By William Alexander Yankes Before any images, a masterly musical composition evokes the disintegration of life. Jackie, a film about Jacqueline Kennedy,...

Ice hockey comes to Santiago

Ice hockey comes to Santiago

Nicholas Siler Special to the Santiago Times It’s a typically chilly Saturday morning during an untypically warm week in early August in Santiago and the Cerrog...

UN chief welcomes Security Council resolution on Israeli settlements as ‘significant step’

UN chief welcomes Security Council resolution on Israeli settlements as ‘significant step’

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon today welcomed the adoption of a Security Council resolution which states that the establishment of Israeli settlem...

Larraín's (and Neruda's) Torturous Adventure

Larraín’s (and Neruda’s) Torturous Adventure

By William Alexander Yankes For those unfamiliar, Chile has fielded two Nobel laureates in literature. Poet Gabriela Mistral was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1945...

Chileans survive strong Christmas Day earthquake

Chileans survive strong Christmas Day earthquake

A 7.6/7.7 degrees earthquake affected five regions in southern Chile on Sunday but left no fatal casualties. “There is no loss of human life,” National Emergenc...

Bolivia's national coach leaves for club in Chile

Bolivia’s national coach leaves for club in Chile

La Paz: Angel Guillermo Hoyos has resigned as coach of Bolivia’s national team to helm first-division club Universidad de Chile, a source with the Bolivia...

Scans unveil secrets of world’s oldest mummies

Scans unveil secrets of world’s oldest mummies

The world’s oldest mummies have just had an unusual check-up. More than 7,000 years after they were embalmed by the Chinchorro people, an ancient civilisation i...

Pinochet agents apologise for Chile crimes

Pinochet agents apologise for Chile crimes

SANTIAGO: Nine former agents of late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet’s regime asked forgiveness for their crimes on Friday — a first for Chile — but victims’...

Filipina nanny killed by speeding car remembered as a ‘very lovely woman’

Filipina nanny killed by speeding car remembered as a ‘very lovely woman’

By Mildred Caranto SANTIAGO, CHILE – It was a typical weekend off work for Norma Alforte. She met friends and went to a Christian Church in downtown Santiago. S...

Chilean police clash with Mapuche protesters
Jackie: Requiem for a national wound
Ice hockey comes to Santiago
UN chief welcomes Security Council resolution on Israeli settlements as ‘significant step’
Larraín's (and Neruda's) Torturous Adventure
Chileans survive strong Christmas Day earthquake
Bolivia's national coach leaves for club in Chile
Scans unveil secrets of world’s oldest mummies
Pinochet agents apologise for Chile crimes
Filipina nanny killed by speeding car remembered as a ‘very lovely woman’

Local

SPANISH NEWS

Niños de radio

Niños de radio “El Volcán” entrevistan al embajador de Canadá en Chile

December 28, 2016
Consejo de Seguridad reafirma que los asentamientos israelíes son ilegales y exige que se les ponga fin

Consejo de Seguridad reafirma que los asentamientos israelíes son ilegales y exige que se les ponga fin

December 27, 2016

“Pasado, presente y futuro del territorio ancestral Mapuche: Wallmapu”

December 27, 2016
“Exigimos conocer los protocolos de las salmoneras ante una nueva catástrofe ambiental”

“Exigimos conocer los protocolos de las salmoneras ante una nueva catástrofe ambiental”

December 26, 2016
{:en}Colombia: Nuevas evidencias contra ex jefe del Ejército{:}{:es}Colombia: Nuevas evidencias contra ex jefe del Ejército{:}

Colombia: Nuevas evidencias contra ex jefe del Ejército

December 21, 2016
Concierto de Navidad en Providencia: Cuarteto Giros más músicos invitados

Concierto de Navidad en Providencia: Cuarteto Giros más músicos invitados

December 18, 2016

Latin America

Lifestyle & Travel

Sports & Health

Chile Abroad

ECONOMY & TRADE

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team