Bolivia’s Health minister tests positive for COVID-19

July 6, 2020

LA PAZ – Bolivian Health Minister Eydi Roca has tested positive for the coronavirus, President Jeanine Anez said on Sunday.

“My support for the Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19. The fight against the virus continues without rest and I wish the minister quick recovery,” Anez wrote on Twitter.

Bolivian health authorities have so far reported 39,297 coronavirus cases, including 1,434 fatalities and 11,667 recoveries.

