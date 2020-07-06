Bolivia’s Health minister tests positive for COVID-19

LA PAZ – Bolivian Health Minister Eydi Roca has tested positive for the coronavirus, President Jeanine Anez said on Sunday.

“My support for the Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19. The fight against the virus continues without rest and I wish the minister quick recovery,” Anez wrote on Twitter.

Mi apoyo a la Ministra de Salud que ha dado positivo al COVID 19. La lucha contra el virus sigue sin descanso y le deseo una rápida recuperación a la Ministra para reincorporarse a esta batalla por la salud de los bolivianos. ¡Fuerza Eidy! — Jeanine Añez Chavez (@JeanineAnez) July 5, 2020

Bolivian health authorities have so far reported 39,297 coronavirus cases, including 1,434 fatalities and 11,667 recoveries.