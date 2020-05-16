Related Articles
President Bachelet confirms construction of Santiago metro’s Line. 7
SANTIAGO – Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet on Thursday fulfilled the tradition of making a Public Account of her management. It was the fourth speech of this type during her second government and is at the […]
U.S. tightens travel, trade rules for Cuba
WASHINGTON – The United States has announced greater restrictions for Americans interested in doing business with Cuba and traveling to the Caribbean island. The tighter restrictions on U.S. travellers to Cuba will go into effect […]
Chile: Supreme Court approves gender registration without sex reassignment
SANTIAGO – Chile’s Supreme Court gave this Wednesday approved a transgender person’s request to change their name and registered gender “without needing any surgical intervention”, as provided by international treaties in force that the country […]