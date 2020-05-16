COVID-19 cases surpass 84,000 in Peru

LIMA – Peru’s Health Ministry on Saturday said 3,891 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total number to 84,495, with 2,392 deaths.

Currently, there are 27,147 active cases of COVID-19, with 851 of those in intensive care units and on ventilators, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Of the total number of people infected since the country’s outbreak began, more than 25,000 completed their period of self-isolating at home or were discharged from local hospitals.