COP25: Chile announces dates of world’s most important climate change summit

UNITED NATIONS/SANTIAGO – The United Nations Framework Convention (UNFCCC) has confirmed the dates on which the next Conference of the Parties (COP) will be held in Santiago, Chile.

COP25 will take place between December 2 and 13, 2019 and the agreed pre-sessional period will be between November 26 and December 1 of this same year.

“Chile complies with 7 of the 9 conditions of vulnerability to climate change and we are all responsible. This is a historic challenge for global climate action and will be the largest international event that Chile has organized since the 1962 World Cup. It is a great milestone for our country and reaffirms our commitment to the planet, ” said the Minister of Environment, Carolina Schmidt.

OFICIAL! Hoy @UNFCCC confirmó que #COP25 se realizará en Santiago entre el 2 y 13 de diciembre del 2019 👏 Este es un desafío histórico para la acción climática global y será el evento internacional más grande que ha organizado Chile desde el mundial del 62! #ChileEnMarcha pic.twitter.com/QiMkECqVMb — Carolina Schmidt (@CarolaSchmidtZ) March 7, 2019

The meeting will bring together representatives from more than 195 countries, it is expected the arrival of more than 20 thousand participants, and will be a unique opportunity to work for climate action.

“As a country, real economic and social development is only possible if the environment is taken care of. Mitigating and adapting to climate change is key to achieving the integral and sustainable development we want, ” Carolina added.

Last December, unanimously, in the framework of COP24 that took place in Katowice, Poland, the minister presided over negotiations for Chile to be appointed as organizer of the next meeting.