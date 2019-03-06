‘The SOAP protects you’: Find out about the importance of hiring Chile’s personal accident insurance

SANTIAGO – The Compulsory Personal Accident Insurance, also known as SOAP, is required by law, which covers death and bodily injuries that are a direct consequence of accidents suffered by people in which an insured vehicle is involved.

It protects protects the driver of the vehicle, the people who are being transported in it and any third party injured by the insured vehicle, for example pedestrians and cyclists. Its coverage allows for the payment of hospitalization costs or medical, surgical, pharmaceutical and dental care, or rehabilitation. In case of disability or death indemnifies the affected party or beneficiaries, as appropriate.