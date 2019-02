SANTIAGO – A third woman, who sustained injuries in a rafting accident in southern Chile over the weekend, breathed her last at a local hospital Wednesday.

Dalia Ronen is the third woman to be killed in Saturday incident in which raft carrying Israeli seniors overturned in the Serrano River, where the Torres del Paine, voted 8th Wonder in the World joins the Bernardo O’Higgins National Park, about three hours from Puerto Natales.

The 76-year-old was the mother of Israel’s ambassador to Uruguay Galit Ronen, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry. She was under treatment at a hospital in the southern city of Punta Arenas.

Two other women, Dina Porat from Moshav Rishpon and Galila Biton from Nesher, were aged 71 and 61 respectively.

As many as 16 Israelis were involved in the rafting incident. The victims were all in their 60s and 70s, part of a group with the Massaot tour company.

At least one victim remains in serious condition and four others are still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to local media.

Chilean police said an investigation had been opened into the incident.