Two Israeli tourists die in Chile boating accident

SANTIAGO – Two Israeli women were killed when their tour group was involved in a river rafting accident in southern Chile over the weekend.

The tragedy took place in the Serrano River, where the Torres del Paine, voted 8th Wonder in the World joins the Bernardo O’Higgins National Park, about three hours from Puerto Natales.

The two deceased women, Dina Porat from Moshav Rishpon and Galila Biton from Nesher, were aged 61 and 71.

Local media reported 16 Israelis were involved in the incident.

The condition of two hospitalized patients is currently very difficult, one is seriously injured and eight others are in moderate condition.

A team of Israeli doctors and paramedics have been treating the injured since Sunday. A number of injured are expected to return to Israel in the next few days, but most of the patients will be required to stay longer in Chile to continue their medical treatment and to stabilize their condition so they can fly to Israel.

Police said an investigation had been opened into the incident.

According to unconfirmed initial reports, the boat overturned after the captain steering the raft lost control and crashed it into a fence.