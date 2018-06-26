FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1; Messi named Man of the Match

ST PETERSBURG – Soccer superman Lionel Messi was named man of the match as his country beat Nigeria 2-1 in Saint Petersburg, which saw them qualify for the knockout stage, where they will play France.

Messi opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a beautifully taken goal and his teammate Marcos Rojo secured the team victory in the 86th minute.

Messi’s was the 100th goal of the 2018 World Cup.

The game was played at the Saint Petersburg Arena in front of the sell-out crowd of 64,468 spectators.

Argentina will now face the winners of Group D France in Kazan on June 30.