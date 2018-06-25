Coach mistakenly leaks Argentina’s match tactics before Tuesday’s clash against Nigeria

MOSCOW – Panic gripped Argentina’s camp Monday after their manager Jorge Sampaoli mistakenly revealed the Albiceleste match tactics ahead of all-important showdown against Nigeria’s Super Eagles at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.

The 58-year-old manager was caught off guard by photographers that attended the Albiceleste training session-few days after England faced similar circumstance.

While the former Chile boss was busy with his squad during the session, unknowingly, his tactics for the all-important Group D fixture on Tuesday was being captured by the cameras in the stands.

According to UK Sun report, Sampaoli revealed a lot of his team’s secret as well as potential combinations that were not supposed to be let out to non-squad members.

Interestingly, Argentina’s sports magazine, Ole were the first to reveal the images as the Albiceleste commenced preparations for the must-win game against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The South American side must overcome three-time African champions, Nigeria, to qualify for the next round of the competition.