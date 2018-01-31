Emirates to launch Dubai-Santiago service via Sao Paulo

SANTIAGO – Emirates has announced its plan to launch a new, five times a week, service from Dubai to Santiago International Airport (SCL), via the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, starting on July 5, 2018.

The new service will see Emirates fly an additional five times a week to Sao Paulo, complementing the airline’s existing daily A380 flight between Dubai and Sao Paulo.

In total, Emirates will now fly 12 times a week to Sao Paulo.

Citizens from both Brazil and Chile only need ID cards to travel to either country.

The new route will be operated with a two-class configured Boeing 777-200LR which offers 38 business class seats and 264 seats in economy. The new 777 flight will offer up to 14 tonnes of capacity for cargo, opening up access to more markets for Chilean exports such as fish, seafood, cherries, flowers and general perishable goods.

Flight EK263 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at 09:05hrs local time, arriving in Sao Paulo at 17:00, before departing again at 18:30 and arriving into Santiago at 21:40 on the same day. The return flight EK264 will depart Santiago on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at 01:10 local time, arriving in Sao Paulo at 05:55. EK264 will depart once again from Sao Paulo at 07:45 bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 05:15 the next day.

Chile is a popular destination for business and leisure travellers around the world, in particular from Asian destinations such as China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand and India. Chile is also home to large Chinese and Middle East communities that can now take advantage of the new service.