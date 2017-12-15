Chile declared World’s Best Tourism Destination again

SANTIAGO – For the second time in a row, Chile has been chosen as the Best Destination for Adventure Tourism in the World, as was announced by the Minister of Economy, Development and Tourism, Jorge Rodríguez Grossi, together with the Undersecretary of Tourism, Javiera Montes, and the National Director of Tourism.

Sernatur, Marcela Cabezas after the 24th version of the World Travel Awards, the “Oscar Awards” of tourism, recognized Chile as a leader in this category.

The winner was chosen through direct voting on the World Travel Awards site, where Chile won against countries such as Australia, Canada, Ecuador, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the United States.

Through this recognition Chile consolidates the international promotion work that has been done, as reflected by the arrival of foreign tourists to the country that has doubled in the last 6 years, from 2.8 million in 2010 to 5.6 million in 2016, presenting an average annual growth of 12.8%.

In this regard, the Minister of Economy, Development and Tourism, Jorge Rodríguez Grossi, said “this is tremendous news because it recognizes a sector of our economy that is strategic for the growth of Chile. This award helps to make visible the work we are doing as a government together with the private sector to diversify our offer and our tourist destinations with the aim that all types of tourists in Chile find an alternative to travel and visit according to their interests.”

He added that “one of the main attractions of Chile is its nature, in fact, among foreign tourists who entered Chile in 2016 at the Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport, a total of 1,984,890 tourists, 51% declares that the nature, landscapes, flora and fauna of Chile were the main reason to choose Chile as a tourist destination.”

The Undersecretary of Tourism, Javiera Montes, stressed that “we are happy with this new award that our country receives. During this year, Chile has been recognized in the world as a destination to be visited, visited and enjoyed in 2018, as highlighted by Lonely Planet, one of the most recognized travel guides in the world, with more than 145 published editions that distinguished our country with the first place in its collection Best in Travel 2018.

“These publications undoubtedly give us an advantage that we must take advantage of to become a destination of international hierarchy, with a varied offer that manages to enchant more international visitors to places such as parks where, in the last 5 years, visits increased by an annual average of 11.3%.”

The award was received on behalf of the government by the Ambassador of Chile in Vietman, Claudio de Negri, on Phu Quoc Island, where the grand finale of the World Travel Awards was held, a prize created in 1993 to “know, reward and celebrate the Excellence in the tourism industry.”

Today the brand is recognized globally, and the awards have been called the “Oscars of Tourism” by The Wall Street Journal.