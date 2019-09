SANTIAGO – A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Chile’s coast on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

A tsunami is not expected, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Prelim M7.2 Earthquake Off the coast of Maule, Chile Sep-29 15:57 UTC, updates https://t.co/Bej8ieUPA6 — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) September 29, 2019

The quake was centered 83 miles (134 km) west of Talca at a depth of 6.1 miles, the USGS said.

