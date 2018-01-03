LATAM launches first non-stop flight from Lima to San José

LIMA – LATAM Airlines Peru has inaugurated its non-stop flight between Lima and San José, Costa Rica, serving the Central American country for the first time.

LATAM will operate three weekly flights between the two cities with Airbus A319 aircraft on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

From March, LATAM will operate an additional frequency on Saturday with four weekly flights in total.

Flight LA2408 will depart Lima at 13:05, arriving in San José at 15:55, with a flight time of three hours, 50 minutes.

The return flight (LA2409) will take-off from San José at 17:15, landing in Lima at 22:05 with a journey time of three hours, 50 minutes (all times local).

Both outbound and return flights will connect conveniently with flights to/from Santiago, Buenos Aires, Mendoza, São Paulo, Rosario, Salta, Tucumán, Córdoba, La Paz, Antofagasta, Santa Cruz, Montevideo and Asunción.

“Costa Rica is world-renowned for its diverse nature, landscapes and outdoor activities – and our passengers throughout the region will be able to access this destination with connections via our Lima hub,” said Enrique Cueto, chief executive of LATAM Airlines Group.

“In 2018, we will continue to strengthen connectivity in the region and Costa Rica is just the first of 24 new routes we have already announced for this year, which include Boston, Las Vegas, Rome and Lisbon.”

During 2018, LATAM will offer 66,144 seats on its Lima-San José service.