Pinera names his cabinet ministers

SANTIAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) – Chile’s conservative President-elect Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday formed a cabinet for his new government with several names from his first administration.

Senator Baldo Prokurica has been named as incoming mining minister, a key post in the world’s top copper exporter.

Pinera, who won the presidency last month, governed the country from 2010 to 2014.

Andrés Chadwick, Cecilia Pérez, Felipe Larraín, Alfredo Moreno and Roberto Ampuero already appeared in some ministry during the first period of Piñera. Chadwick, Larraín and Pérez will repeat even in the same positions: Interior, Treasury and General Secretariat of Government, respectively.

Piñera’s cabinet

Alejandra Pérez – Culture

José Ramón Valente- Economy

Antonio Walker – Agriculture

Emilio Santelices – Health

Andrés Chadwick – Interior

Felipe Larraín – Treasury

Cecilia Pérez – General Secretariat of Government

Gerardo Varela – Education

Gonzalo Blumel – General Secretariat of the Presidency

Alberto Espina – Defense

Alfredo Moreno – Social Development

Hernán Larraín- Justicia

Susana Jiménez- Energy

Marcela Cubillos – Environment

Nicolás Monckeberg – Work

Juan Andrés Fontaine – Public Works

Roberto Ampuero – External Relations

Cristián Monckeberg – Housing

Baldo Prokurica – Mining

Gloria Hutt – Transportation

Felipe Ward – National Assets

Pauline Kantor – Sports

Isabel Pla – Women and Gender Equality