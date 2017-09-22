Pope Francis sends US$150,000 for Mexico earthquake relief

MEXICO – Pope Francis has given money to the earthquake relief effort in Mexico to help survivors and victims’ families in the worst hit areas of the country.

Mexico earthquake death toll rises to 90

The Vatican said on Thursday that an initial contribution of 150.000 U.S. dollars would be sent through the Dicastery for Integral Human Development.

Salma Hayek donates $100k to earthquake relief efforts

The money will be divided between emergency relief efforts in the dioceses worst hit by the earthquake. The 7.1 quake on Tuesday caused at least 250 deaths and widespread damage in the capital and surrounding areas.