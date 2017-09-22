Mexican beauty Salma Hayek donates $100k to earthquake relief efforts

LOS ANGELES- Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek said she is donating $100,000 to earthquake relief efforts in her home country.

“The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row. Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need,” she said in a statement. “I’m contributing $100,000 right now to support UNICEF’s relief efforts which has teams on the ground responding.”

Ms. Hayek also recalled living through Mexico’s massive 8.2-magnitude earthquake in 1985 that took the lives of thousands of people.

“After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building. A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me,” she said in an emotional video posted to Instagram. “I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s horrific.”

Media reports today put the death toll at more than 250 following Tuesday’s 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City.

Other celebrities tweeted their support for Mexico and fundraising pleas, including Guillermo de Toro, pledging that anyone in Mexico who needs to post urgent messages can do so via his account.

Heartbreaking footage from Mexico. I was there just last month. You can donate to Oxfam's appeal, as I have, here: https://t.co/NSHXjnKB54 💔 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 20, 2017

There is no wall around my heart when it comes to sending love and support to those in Mexico City. — bob saget (@bobsaget) September 20, 2017

Dear Lord. Heart breaking. Pray they get thise children out. #mexicoearthquake https://t.co/Co6CqqNhPP — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) September 21, 2017

Our love and support are with the people of Mexico.

Please donate to help the victims of Tuesday's earthquake.https://t.co/HtcrZXwcSz — Tenacious D (@RealTenaciousD) September 21, 2017