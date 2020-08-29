LATAM: Falklands-Chile link remains suspended until January 2021

SANTIAGO – LATAM Airlines have confirmed to the Falkland Islands government that the Punta Arenas-Santiago route will remain suspended until at least 2 January 2021, and the situation will be reviewed near that date.

Falkland Islands Radio Station added that as announced on 23 July 2020, the Sao Paulo, Cordoba, Falklands route will also remain suspended until at least the end of September 2020, and the situation will be reviewed nearer the end of that period.

Commercial flights are critical to the future of the Falkland Islands economy and the quality of life.

FIG continues to monitor and review the situation with LATAM on a regular basis and further updates will be provided in due course.–MercoPress