Chile records 1,752 fresh Covid-19 cases, death toll climbs to 11,289

SANTIAGO – The Chilean Ministry of Health on Monday reported 1,752 new coronavirus infections in the South American country.

Of the 411,726 infections, a total of 16,558 patients “are in the active stage of the virus,” while 383,879 recovered from the illness.

Forty-five people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 11,289, in a country of 18 million inhabitants.

Health officials also detailed that 969 people are in intensive care units.

Also today, the Minister of Social Development and Family, Karla Rubilar confirmed the fifth and sixth installment of the Family Emergency Income.

The minister announced that it will be President Sebastian Piñera who will announce the percentage and coverage of the benefit. This, depending on “the unemployment rate and the progress of the pandemic.”

Yesterday, First Lady Cecilia Morel tweeted that from next Wednesday, September 2, travel restrictions will be lifted for people over 75 years of age.

Gracias a su paciente y responsable forma de vivir esta larga cuarentena, hoy podemos dar un importante paso. Desde el próximo miércoles 2 de septiembre, se levantarán las restricciones de desplazamiento para las personas mayores de 75 años. Sigamos cuidándonos entre todos. pic.twitter.com/KfBmh7yF3n — Cecilia Morel Montes (@ceciliamorel) August 30, 2020

Since March 18, Chile has experienced a State of Constitutional Catastrophe Exception, decreed by the Government to address the crisis generated by the coronavirus.