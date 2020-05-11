Chile introduces ‘smell test’ for coronavirus – VIDEO

This video show how researchers at Pontifical Catholic University of Chile are carrying out early coronavirus warning test with a kit to check people if they have lost sense of smell – one of the symptoms of COVID-19 infection.–Video report by Lucia Newman/Al Jazeera.
