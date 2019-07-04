Peru beat Chile 3-0 to reach Copa America final with Brazil

PORTO ALEGRE – Peru advanced to the first Copa América final since 1975 with a comfortable semi-final victory over double defending champions Chile.

Edison Flores and Yoshimar Yotun scored first-half goals and Paolo Guerrero added a late third for Peru, while Chile missed an injury-time penalty.

Chile manager Reinaldo Rueda was unable to explain his side’s performance, following their penalty shootout win over Colombia in the quarter-finals and said Peru “surprised” them.

“I don’t know what factors could have influenced these first 20 minutes that made the difference,” said the Colombian.

“Mentally we wanted to play the final without dealing first with this step and Peru surprised us.”

Chile had been aiming to win a third title on the bounce, a feat not achieved since Argentina managed it from 1945-47.

Peru meet hosts Brazil in the final at Rio’s Maracana Stadium on Sunday, after they beat Argentina 2-0.