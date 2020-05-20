China allows citrus exports from Chile

SANTIAGO – China has opened its markets to receive all citrus fruits from Chile, the country’s Minister of Agriculture announced this week.

It came after China’s general administration of customs (GAC) issued the protocol on phytosanitary requirements for Chilean fresh citrus exports to China.

An export agreement between the two countries was signed in December 2019, and according to China’s customs service, the first consignment has been approved for export.

According to reports, Chile exported a total 336,000 tonnes of citrus last year, the majority of it going to the United States – which imported 283,000 tons (84.4% of total Chilean exports) in 2019.

Fresh citrus, including lemons, oranges, clementine and grapefruit, grown in the key production regions of Coquimbo, Valparaíso and Metropolitana, will make up the bulk of fruit sent to China.