Chile offers to donate wood, copper to help rebuild Notre Dame

SANTIAGO — Chilean President Sebastian Piñera has offered to donate copper and wood to help reconstruct France’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

“Pinera got in contact with the President of France Emmanuel Macron this afternoon to express his solidarity over the serious damage to heritage suffered by the people of France due to the fire at Notre Dame cathedral,” the La Moneda said in a statement on Thursday.

Macron “appreciated” the gesture, Chilean president office added.

@EmmanuelMacron con sus 850 años de historia y maravillosa belleza, incendio de #NotreDame de París es una verdadera tragedia. Mucha fuerza y fe al pueblo francés y a quienes trabajan incansablemente para controlar el incendio. Nuestros pensamientos y oraciones están con ustedes. — Sebastian Piñera (@sebastianpinera) April 15, 2019

The centuries-old monument was severely damaged by a raging fire on Monday that destroyed the cathedral’s spire and roof, which caved in after the blaze continued for several hours.

Controlling the fire was difficult because of the building’s delicate state and prized art collection, most of which was safely evacuated.

Macron on Tuesday vowed to rebuild the cathedral within five years and nearly a billion dollars have been reportedly pledged by donors from across the world.