6.7-strong earthquake shakes north-central Chile

SANTIAGO – A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit north-central Chile on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at a depth of 53 kilometers (32 miles) with an epicenter some 15 kilometers southwest of Coquimbo, USGS said.

Chile is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries.

The 1960 Valdivia earthquake in Chile was the strongest quake ever recorded at 9.5 on the magnitude scale, according to USGS.

Chile lies on what is known as the Ring of Fire — an arc of fault lines that circles the Pacific Basin and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.