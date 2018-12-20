Earthquake rocks Chile’s Easter Island, but no tsunami

SANGTIAGO – An earthquake measuring 6.2 degrees on the Richter scale struck Chile’s Easter Islands in the South Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, U.S. and Chilean seismic centres reported, while an ensuing tsunami was ruled out.

According to the United States’ Geological Survey (USGS) the jolts were registered at 7.07 am (IST) with its epicentre located in the southeastern part of the Islands.

No information has been released regarding damages and casualties among the almost 6,000 inhabitants of the island, which belongs to Chile despite being 3,700 kilometres from the continent.

But while United States scientists mentioned 6.2 points on the Richter scale, their Chilean colleagues spoke of a 5.9 magnitude.

According to Chile’s National Seismological Center, the telluric phenomenon was felt at 01.37 GMT Wednesday, with the epicentre located 1,264 kilometers southeast of Hanga Roa.

Both institutes agreed, however, that the hypocenter of the quake reached ten kilometres deep.

Meanwhile, the Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy (SHOA) ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.–MercoPress