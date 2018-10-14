‘Bloodthirsty zombies’ take over streets in Santiago de Chile (VIDEO)

SANTIAGO – Hundreds of Chileans dressed in colorful zombie costumes made up of torn clothing and wigs, took over the streets of Santiago on Saturday during the 10th annual Zombie Walk.

The Walk that started from Los Héroes subway is inspired by the U.S. television show ‘The Walking Dead’.

Around a thousand people, mostly young people, wore clothes splattered with red paint to signify “blood” and many donned white face paint to give off a ghastly look.

Originating in North America during the 2000s, the tradition of Zombie Walks then spread to Europe and Latin American countries.

The walk is organized annually for entertainment or with a purpose such as setting a world record or promoting a charitable cause, two weeks before Halloween.