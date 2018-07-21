VIDEO: Chile’s Bullet Man breaks his jaw and knees after being blasted from a human cannon

American Circus

July 21, 2018 Web Editor Comments Off on VIDEO: Chile’s Bullet Man breaks his jaw and knees after being blasted from a human cannon

SANTIAGO – Crowds of spectators gasped in horror as they watched a circus performer fly over a safety net and crash land in the stands after being blasted from a human cannonball on Thursday.

Jaime Almarza Quezada, 40, known as ‘Hombre Bala’ (Bullet Man), broke his jaw and knees after the cannon operator fired him into the air with too much pressure.

The video was recorded at the American Circus in the Arauco Maipu shopping centre in the Chilean capital Santiago.

The injured performer is reportedly still under observation but in a stable condition.

The operator of the cannon took the blame for the incident, telling local media: ‘It was a mistake on my part, my apologies especially to the audience.

American Circus told reporters that their programed shows will continue as planned.

Watch: Chilean singer falls down hole in stage during Mexico tour

Related Articles