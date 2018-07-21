VIDEO: Chile’s Bullet Man breaks his jaw and knees after being blasted from a human cannon

SANTIAGO – Crowds of spectators gasped in horror as they watched a circus performer fly over a safety net and crash land in the stands after being blasted from a human cannonball on Thursday.

Jaime Almarza Quezada, 40, known as ‘Hombre Bala’ (Bullet Man), broke his jaw and knees after the cannon operator fired him into the air with too much pressure.

The video was recorded at the American Circus in the Arauco Maipu shopping centre in the Chilean capital Santiago.

Por qué en estas vacaciones de invierno la entretención no para 300 niños de nuestra comuna invitados por la oficina de la discapacidad asisten a función especial de American Circus en Mall Arauco Maipú.#MaipúRenace☀ pic.twitter.com/o2J7zIMbMD — Municipalidad Maipú (@maipu_chile) July 18, 2018

The injured performer is reportedly still under observation but in a stable condition.

The operator of the cannon took the blame for the incident, telling local media: ‘It was a mistake on my part, my apologies especially to the audience.

American Circus told reporters that their programed shows will continue as planned.