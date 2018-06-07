Sister of Netherlands’ Queen Maxima found hanged in Argentina house

BUENOS AIRES – A sister of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been found hanged at her home in Buenos Aires, according to reports in Argentinian media.

Inés Zorreguieta, 33, worked for the government in Argentina as an official in the Ministry of Social Development.

It is believed she suffered from depression and mental health issues.

Her relatives quickly arrived on the scene and it’s believed Queen Maxima will travel to her homeland in the coming hours, according to Hello! magazine.

Inés was also godmother to Queen Maxima’s youngest daughter Princess Ariane, 11.

Inés was the youngest of the Zorreguieta family. Máxima has two brothers, Juan and Martin, and three half-sisters, Maria, Dolores and Angeles.

Local media reports that the “building is currently controlled by agents of City Police, who arrived as soon as they were told of the incident”.

Inés Inor Zorreguieta became discredited in 2016 because she got a job with the government for which she did not meet the job requirements. She became involved in coordinating the social policy of the Argentine president Macri, but lacked the right training and work experience. The government reported at that time that for her ‘a high exception’ had been made.

It has been a tough year for the Dutch royal as last summer she flew to Argentina to attend the funeral of her father Jorge Zorreguieta, who died of cancer aged 89.