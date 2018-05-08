Brazil’s First Lady Marcela Temer saves her drowning dog from lake

BRASILIA – Brazil’s First Lady jumped into a lake at the presidential palace in the capital city to rescue her dog, presidential officials have revealed.

Marcela Temer was walking around the presidential palace in Brasilia with her son, Michelzinho, when the family’s Jack Russell, Picoly, took an interest in the water.

The canine dived in and could not return to shore.

When the first lady found the dog in distress in the water, she threw herself into the lake fully clothed to rescue him.

A security agent who reportedly refused to help save the pet dog was subsequently dismissed.

Brazil’s President, Michel Temer, and his family have two dogs: Picoly and Thor, a golden retriever.