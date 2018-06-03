Chile: One dead after crash on Los Angeles-Antuco route

LOS ÁNGELES – A traffic accident registered this Sunday morning on the route between Los Ángeles and Antuco, foothills of the Chilean province of Bío Bío, left one man dead and another injured.

It was a frontal collision between a taxi and a private car at kilometer 23 of the highway, the Bibio Chile reported.

The driver of the rental vehicle died on the spot, while the driver of the other car, an OS7 policeman apparently from Los Ángeles, was seriously injured.

Lieutenant Sebastián Barría, from SIAT Bío Bío, said that the impact occurred in the middle of a road with frost.

In addition, officials are investigating which of the two drivers did not respect the continuous line, causing both cars to fall into a ditch.