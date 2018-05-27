Two Palestinians killed by Israeli tank fire in Gaza

GAZA – Two Palestinians have been killed early on Sunday in an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, officials said.

Samir al-Amour 25, and Abdul Kareem al-Naqa 28, were killed by Israeli artillery fire in the Southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, spokesperson for health ministry in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qedra, said in a statement.

The Israeli army said in a statement Sunday that a tank targeted a military observation post in Rafah.

The bombing was a response to an explosive device placed on Saturday near the border fence between Gaza and Israel, according to the army.

The Israeli army revealed that the device was detonated.

On Saturday night, Israeli fighter jets struck a compound belonging to Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs Gaza, saying the attack was a response to an infiltration attempt of four Palestinian earlier on Saturday.

The incidents were part of an escalation in the area and weekly protests against the crippling 12-year blockade, the inauguration of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, and the Israeli occupation.

At least 110 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests started on March 30 and thousands more were injured.