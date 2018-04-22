Three dead, dozens injured in Chile hospital blast

SANTIAGO – At least three people have died and around 50 injured in a gas explosion at a hospital in the Chilean city of Concepción, the local chief of police told media on Friday.

Speaking to the Cooperativa radio station, Rodrigo Medina said others had also been injured in the explosion at Clinica Sanatorio Aleman.

Photos circulating on other media showed severe damage to buildings.

Alcalde @Ortizconce junto a equipo municipal y Cesfam en el lugar para disponer de la ayuda necesaria en la emergencia, pacientes estan siendo trasladados a otros centros de salud de la ciudad. Se espera reporte oficial de heridos y daños pic.twitter.com/OROSGDG6cL — MunicipioConcepción (@Muni_Concepcion) April 21, 2018

Mayor Alvaro Ortiz told the La Tercera newspaper that there had been a gas leak in the hospital before the explosion.

Emergencia en #SanatorioAlemán: 3 personas fallecidas, 46 heridos y 19 traslados a diversos recintos asistenciales de la zona. Ministro @ESantelicesC se encuentra en terreno evaluando estado de salud de heridos en Hospital Regional de Concepción. — Ministerio de Salud (@ministeriosalud) April 21, 2018

A gas company had checked the pipes and ordered an evacuation of the hospital.

The explosion happened as the doctors and patients were returning to the building, he said.

The hospital was completely evacuated and patients were transferred to other health centers in the city.

The Carabineros de Chile said on Twitter that the explosion was due to a gas leak.

#Concepción: ante explosión de gas ocurrida en Sanatorio Alemán, el tránsito por avda. Pedro de Valdivia se encuentra suspendido y sólo pueden efectuar desplazamientos por el lugar vehículos de emergencia. — Carabineros de Chile (@Carabdechile) April 21, 2018

President Sebastián Piñera sent his “condolences to the victims and their relatives” through social media.

Mis sentidas condolencias a las victimas y sus familiares, de la explosión de una cañería en el Sanatorio Aleman de Concepción. Mis pensamientos y oraciones están con uds. Ministro y subsecretaria de salud van en camino y la investigación de responsabilidades ya se inicio — Sebastian Piñera (@sebastianpinera) April 21, 2018

The Clinica Sanatorio Aleman was founded in 1997 by German-born physicians in Concepcion in central Chile, south-west of the capital Santiago.

The hospital says it is one of the biggest in the region.