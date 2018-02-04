Chile: ‘A Fantastic Woman’ wins Best Ibero-American Film award at Goya 2018

MADRID – The Chilean film Una mujer fantástica, or ‘A Fanstastic Woman’, by Sebasatián Leilo, has bagged the Goya Award 2018 for the Best Ibero-American Film.

The film, also nominated for an Oscar, has surpassed Amazona, by Clare Weiskopf and Nicolas van Hemelryck (Colombia); Tempest, by Tatiana Huezo (Mexico) and Zama, by Lucrecia Martel (Argentina).

The ceremony took place place for the sixth consecutive year at the Madrid Marriott Auditorium Hotel.

With this award, Una mujer fantástica or ‘A Fantastic Woman’ became the fourth Chilean film to win a Goya prize after “La Frontera” (1991), “La buena vida” (2008) and “La vida de los peces” (2010).

After receiving the award, Lelio said: “It’s a great honor, we are Chilean, we like to act in a pack”.

“I would like to dedicate this award to my wife Virginia, to my family and to all the generation of filmmakers behind this film that is pushing very hard for the new cinema in Chile,” added the director.

This is the first movie of Daniela Vega, a 28-year-old Chilean actress who plays Marina, a trans nightclub singer whose life is turned upside down after her older boyfriend dies.

For her part, Daniela Vega addressed the audience with only three words: “rebelliousness, resistance and love”.

The film had already won in the categories of “best film”, “best direction” and “best female performance” in the Ibero-American film awards Fénix. In addition, at the Berlin Film Festival he stayed with the Silver Bear for “Best Screenplay”.

President of the Republic, Michelle Bachelet also congratulated the team behind the movie through their official Twitter account:

¡Felicitaciones a @slelio, @danivega y todo el equipo de “Una mujer fantástica” por el #Goya2018 como mejor película iberoamericana! Nuestro cine abriendo con sensibilidad conversaciones necesarias sobre lo que somos. — Michelle Bachelet (@mbachelet) February 4, 2018

The Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences of Spain, the most important awards that are granted in Spanish cinema, is celebrating its 32nd edition.