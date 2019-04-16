Half a dozen dead after plane crashes into Chile house

SANTIAGO – At least six people have died after a small plane crashed into a residential building in the Chilean city of Puerto Montmut on Tuesday.

According to preliminary data, all the dead were on board the plane.

The accident took place shortly after the plane took off from the private airfield “La Paloma,” located 2 km from a residential area in Puerto Montt city in the Los Lagos region.

Imágenes muestran trabajo de Bomberos en lugar de la tragedia que cobró 6 víctimas fatales en #PuertoMontt. Enviamos nuestra solidaridad a las familias que a esta hora sufren un inmenso dolor por la pérdida de sus seres queridos. Esperamos cifras oficiales y causas de accidente. pic.twitter.com/2vtzo0NwEw — Gervoy Paredes (@GervoyAlcalde) April 16, 2019

The plane belongs to private company Archipielago, which operates commercial flights.

According to the governor of the Los Lagos region, the house in the accident was not occupied and completely destroyed by fire after the plane full of fuel exploded.

