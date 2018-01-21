Alexis Sanchez set to become Manchester United’s best-paid player after Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap deal (VIDEO)

MANCHESTER – Chile’s Alexis Sanchez arrived at Manchester United’s training ground to complete his transfer from Arsenal, after which he will become the British club’s best-paid player.

The 29-year-old forward is widely expected to complete his move to the Red Devils on Monday, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading in the opposite direction.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrived in London on Saturday night as he prepared to secure his move to The Gunners.

Picture exclusive: Henrikh Mkhitaryan leaving a central #London hotel tonight after agreeing move to #Arsenal – he’ll undergo a medical in the next 48 hours. #AFC pic.twitter.com/DaIZ9vNhR0 — Paul Smith (@Journo_Paul) January 20, 2018

It is understood United and Arsenal have negotiated a straight swap deal involving the two forwards and United manager Jose Mourinho said United were ‘so close’ to signing Sanchez.

Sanchez arrived at Carrington after lunchtime on Sunday to undergo a medical.

Earlier, the Chilean posted video on Instagram of him boarding a private jet.

The Chilean’s transfer will reportedly cost Manchester United £180million (nearly US$249.47) over the four-and-a-half-year deal.

The deals may not be officially completed until Monday as both Sanchez and Mkhitaryan are non-EU players and must have their work permits ratified by their new clubs.