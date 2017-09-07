‘Fatter than normal’: Angry Chile fans demand Alexis Sanchez leaves his girlfriend

SANTIAGO – With Chile struggling to qualify for the World Cup, fans of star footballer Alexis Sanchez have launched a campaign against his girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez.
A Facebook page has been set up titled: ‘March so that Alexis ends it with Mayte and returns to his level to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.’
More than 55,000 users say they are going to march on the national stadium, with a further 13,000 who say they are “interested” in attending.
Alexis, who started dating Mayte earlier this year, had previously been criticized for being “fatter than normal” by ex-Chile Under-20 boss Jose Sulantay.
This is not the first Sanchez-related protest Chile fans have pledged to attend.
More than 14,000 signed up for a march at the Emirates Stadium earlier this year demanding that the 28-year-old left Arsenal. Only five turned up.