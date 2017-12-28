UAE leaders greet Pinera on Chile’s presidential win

ABU DHABI – The president of United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Sebastian Pinera on his election as President of the Republic of Chile.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President-elect Pinera.

Conservative former president took 54.47% of the runoff vote to defeat center-left opponent Alejandro Guillier, in a wider margin than expected, in Dec. 17 run-off election.

The congratulatory messages came amid the recent development of visa-free entry between two countries.

According to an MoU signed on November 12, Emiratis and Chileans carrying ordinary passports are exempted from obtaining pre-entry visas while travelling to both countries.