Pinera receives congratulations from Saudi Arabia

SANTIAGO/RIYADH – The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to Sebastian Pinera on his election as President of Chile.

On behalf of the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the king expressed his best wishes for the President-elect and further progress and prosperity for the people of the Republic Chile.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz also sent a cable of congratulations to Mr. Pinera on his election.

The prince expressed his best wishes for the president and further progress and prosperity for the Chilean people.