COVID-19: Chile extends quarantine in 42 communes

Mildred Caranto

SANTIAGO – Chilean authorities have extended the quarantines in 42 communes of the Metropolitan Region and north of the country.

The measure will run until Friday, May 29 and includes the 38 communes of the RM and the cities of Iquique, Alto Hospicio, Radio Urbano de Antofagasta and Mejillones.

“This is because there, despite the fact that the population is relatively small and fundamentally rural, we have an outbreak of cases in a commune that is far from the hospital center, where the transfer is complex due to the climate situation, and because it is effectively justified have isolation for at least a week to achieve a decrease in cases in this commune where there is a large concentration of Native Peoples that we have to protect and care for, “said Health minister Jaime Mañalich.

Quarantines are also extended in the Antofagasta Region, for the urban radius of Antofagasta and Mejillones and for the commons of Iquique and Alto Hospicio in the Tarapacá region.

As for the Los Lagos Region, the authorization of a Sanitary Customs in Ancud urban radio was reported. It is a control step where people must present their health passport and temperature control is performed. The objective of this measure is that Ancud cases are not spread to other parts of the Archipelago.

In addition, the minister recalled the sanitary cords that, from today and until Sunday at 22.00, in Gran Concepción, Temuco and the Metropolitan Region.

“We are extremely concerned about the Valparaíso region. Although it does not meet all the objective epidemiological criteria to take more drastic measures, the focus is on the port of San Antonio. In this sense, we have a permanent sanitary cordon and customs.

“We have also instructed Seremi to isolate anyone suspected of being in the initial phase of a coronavirus infection and, of course, any confirmed person, in healthcare residences, to allow us to generate stricter isolation, in the idea of that it is an adequate measure to avoid the increase of infections in the Valparaíso Region, “added the minister.

COVID-19 Report

Regarding the epidemiological situation at the national level, the Undersecretary of Public Health, Paula Daza, reported that until yesterday at 9:00 pm, 4,038 new cases of COVID-19 were registered, of which 3,647 had symptoms and 301 were asymptomatic.

The accumulated cases amount to 53,617, of which 22,504 are recovered. During the last 24 hours, 35 deaths were reported, totaling 544 to date.

“In general, they are people with chronic antecedents. We call for the care of the elderly and those who are undergoing treatment for chronic diseases. It is important that they keep their treatment active,” said Undersecretary of Public Health, Paula Daza.

Regarding people hospitalized across the country, there are 904 people in intensive care units, of which 758 are connected to mechanical ventilation and 143 are in critical condition.

“We registered more than 120 admissions yesterday and have been able to attend to them through the Covid-19 Integrated Network, which has expanded the number of beds. This has allowed us to maintain occupancy levels of 83%. In addition to adding beds, we have made a transfer from Iquique as well as from Santiago to other regions to beds that are enabled in other regions,” explained the undersecretary of Assistance Networks, Arturo Zúñiga.

He added that in the Metropolitan Region the capacity of beds was increased to 1,200, doubling the installed capacity.