SANTIAGO – Chilean President Sebastian Piñera has confirmed the first death of an 83 year old woman due to COVID-19 in the South American country.

Con mucha pena lamentamos primer fallecido en Chile por Coronavirus. Sabemos q tienen temores y angustia frente a esta Pandemia. Queremos darles la tranquilidad q estamos haciendo TODO lo necesario de manera responsable, sin improvisar y siguiendo las guías de la OMS y la ciencia — Sebastian Piñera (@sebastianpinera) March 21, 2020

Coronavirus in Chile

Total Cases: 632

Recovered: 8

Active Cases: 623

Deaths: 1

The Chilean Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that 33 people diagnosed with the disease had been hospitalized, seven of them on ventilators, and this figure included the woman who has died.

On Friday, the government ordered the closing of cinemas, theaters, restaurants, bars, and nightclubs across the country, as well as the suspension of all sporting events in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Last Thursday, Health Minister Jaime Mañalich had anticipated that by the end of the year the Chilean government projects more than 1.5 million infections.

“Positive cases are doubling every three days, more or less what we had anticipated,” explained the Health minister.

Globally, at least 188 countries have been affected, more than 13,600 people have died and over 318,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories. The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted from China to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day. A total of 96,000 people have also recovered from the mysterious illness.