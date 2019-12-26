Chile: Fire in Valparaíso destroys over 100 homes on Christmas Eve

SANTIAGO – At least 120 homes have been damaged in forest fires raging near the Chilean port city of Valparaíso, officials said on Tuesday.

Several districts in the west of the capital have been evacuated, the fire department said on Twitter.

INCENDIO | 🔥 Carros 111 y 112 con 20 Bomberos trabajan en Incendios que afectan la parte alta de #Valparaíso. La situación en la comuna es compleja y un centenar de casas han resultado destruidas. pic.twitter.com/ayFnvxJZjG — Eleventh Fire Company 🇬🇧 (@undecimavalpo) December 24, 2019

According to the civil defence agency, an area of 100 hectares was affected by the fires. This corresponds to about 140 football fields.

Inhabitants fled their homes in the middle of Christmas Eve festivities, some losing all their belongings and even pets. The blaze, fed by high Southern Hemisphere summer temperatures and strong winds, started in a forested area and spread to the city, firefighters said.

Valparaíso, ¿alguien vio a la primera línea?…no se oye el famoso “paco asesino, cafiche del estado”… en casos como estos, no olviden quienes son los que aperran hasta el final, recuérdenlo cuando vayan a tirarles piedras y a escupirlos @Carabdechile 🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/0fkOzi4hFI — TeAmoChile (@roxanalidia) December 25, 2019

Mayor Jorge Sharp said the fires had been started “intentionally”. There have been no reports of any casualties.

On Twitter, President Sebastián Piñera said: “We deeply regret the fire that affects so many families in the hills of Valparaíso and especially on Christmas Eve.”

Toda nuestra solidaridad y apoyo a familias damnificadas por incendios en Valparaíso. Desplegamos todo para controlar incendios que se agravan con severa sequía y fuertes vientos. Además, ya constituimos grupo de trabajo para ayudar a víctimas e iniciar la reconstrucción. — Sebastian Piñera (@sebastianpinera) December 26, 2019

Valparaíso, on the Pacific coast, is built on numerous hills. The old town with its historic houses, steep streets and stairs is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is popular among tourists in the South American country.