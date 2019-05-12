Women among 6 dead in Chile bus crash

SANTIAGO – At least six people were killed and 30 others injured after a bus overturned in the La Araucania region of south-central Chile, according to the Pullman bus company that owns the vehicle on Saturday.

The accident occurred Saturday morning, claiming the lives of four women and two men, one of whom was a Paraguayan citizen, said Jose Silva, manager of corporate affairs.

Causes of the accident have yet to be determined, given the bus was currently on technical revisions, Silva told EMOL.

The vehicle left at 23:00 on Friday (0300 GMT on Saturday) for the southern areas of Llanquihue, Puerto Varas, and Puerto Montt with 52 passengers, two drivers, and one assistant aboard.

The executive expressed his sadness over the event, saying the company had commissioned buses for the victims’ families to get them to the hospitals where their relatives had been sent.

“As a company, we are so sorry for what happened. We send our condolences to the families of the deceased victims. These are unforeseen events,” the manager said.

Local police reported that the driver had lost control of the bus, which then flipped onto its left side, but more information are being collected from those involved to clarify the situation.