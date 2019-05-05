UAE, Peru sign visa waiver agreement

LIMA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Peru signed a mutual pre-entry visa exemption agreement on Saturday covering all categories of passports.

The signing took place at the headquarters of the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agreement was signed by Yacoub Yousef Al Hosny, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for International Organisations Affairs, and Nestor Popolizio Bardales, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Peru, in the presence of Jassem Saif Al Shamsi, Acting Charge d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Lima, and senior officials from the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.