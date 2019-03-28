At least 30 killed after truck rams into crowd in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY – At least 30 people, including children, were killed after a truck drove into a crowd in western Guatemala.

According to media reports, the accident occurred late on Wednesday in the Nahuala municipality, where the crowd had reportedly gathered at the site of another traffic accident.

According to a representative of the local fire service, at least 17 injured people have been taken to a hospital in Solola, while nine more injured people have been taken to a hospital in the city of Quetzaltenango.

The driver fled the scene in his truck and his whereabouts are unknown.

Reports in local media suggest the truck did not have its lights on when it struck the group of people which may have been why the driver did not spot them.

A video circulating on social media confirmed our bodies strewn on the roadway whereas a number of individuals cry and shout for assist.

Con mucho pesar lamento la tragedia ocurrida en el municipio de Nahualá, Sololá que ha dejado más de 30 fallecidos a causa de un accidente de tránsito. En estos momentos estamos coordinando acciones para brindar todo el apoyo a los familiares de las víctimas. Mi sentido pésame. — Jimmy Morales (@jimmymoralesgt) March 28, 2019

President Jimmy Morales tweeted his condolences over the tragedy and mentioned his authorities would coordinate assist to the households of the victims.

The Guatemalan government has announced three-day mourning in the country over the tragedy.