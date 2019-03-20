Piñera launches mobile surveillance system with 8-drone fleet in Santiago de Chile (VIDEO)

SANTIAGO – President Sebastián Piñera presented on Monday the new Mobile Surveillance System in Chile’s Metropolitan Region, which through the use of drones and cameras seeks to combat crime and help in the coordination of the different regional and communal authorities in joint and efficient work to improve security.

“It is our duty as the Government to do everything in our power to bring more tranquility and security to Chilean homes, and fight with greater force, will and efficiency to crime,” said the President in a ceremony at the Plaza de la Constitution accompanied by the Minister of the Interior and Public Security, Andrés Chadwick, the Under Secretary for Crime Prevention, Katherine Martorell, and the Mayor of the Metropolitan Region, Karla Rubilar.

Prior to the ceremony, the Head of State made a tour of the facilities of the monitoring system in the Metropolitan Intendency, which is part of the Technological Innovation program of the Undersecretary of Crime Prevention and consists of the use of remotely located aircraft systems. piloted (RPAS).

These aircraft are equipped with high-definition cameras to obtain visual information and transmit it live to monitoring centers located in regional municipalities, where trained operators observe the images delivered by the drones. “This is going to be a very powerful instrument that is going to add to a series of other instruments that we are using,” the president added.

The project was first implemented in the Antofagasta Region, with three tele-surveillance brigades distributed throughout the region, where from December 2018 to date there have been 747 effective flight hours, with approximately 70 arrests in different procedures aided by the drones. These have also supported in the search for people lost at sea, thus diversifying their use to different contingencies.

“Today we are launching the extension plan to other regions, with 8 drones in the Metropolitan Region, including mobiles connected to the control room of the Administration, Carabineros, the PDI and the Municipalities,” said the President.

“In 2019, this project will be extended – in addition to the regions where it already is – to the regions of Valparaíso, Biobío, Coquimbo and La Araucanía, in order to reach all regions of Chile by the year 2020,” he said.