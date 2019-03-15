Chilean tennis player banned for life over bribery

SANTIAGO — A Chilean tennis player has been sanctioned for life for trying to bribe an opponent.

The Tennis Integrity Unit says Mauricio Alvarez-Guzman offered his opponent 1,000 euros ($1,130) to lose a set during a 2016 tournament in Germany.

The 31-year-old was also found guilty of bribing his way into another tournament in Turkey the same year by “purchasing” a wild-card spot in singles and trying to do the same in doubles, which goes against the Anti-Corruption in Tennis Program (TACP).

The TIU says he has been “permanently excluded from competing in or attending any tournament or event organized or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport.”

Alvarez-Guzman is ranked 1050th in singles and 672 in doubles in the ATP rankings.