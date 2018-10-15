Chilean tourist on ‘soul-searching’ journey goes missing in South Africa

DURBAN – A team of private investigators launched a wide-scale search operation for a Chilean backpacker they believe is missing in rural KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa, according to local media reports.

Slavko Yaksic‚ who also goes by the name of “Kaka”‚ was last seen between Dundee and Underberg on September 24. His relatives in Chile raised the alarm when he missed his flight to the South American country last week, the Independent Online reported.

The 29-year-old arrived in South Africa in August for a holiday with his girlfriend. She returned on September 10 and he decided to stay on and continue his backpacking trip across the province.

As the search for the Chilean national has entered fifth day, investigators say they have established that Yasksic shaved his head and his beard that while he was staying at a Christian centre in Dundee.

Pastor Peter Hambridge, with whom he stayed, told the Sunday Tribune that he met Yaskin by chance while he was passing the mission. “We work with homeless people. He came to us on the evening of September 20 and stayed for the weekend.

“He was fine, and well-equipped for camping. He said he had travelled throughout South Africa and even slept on the streets in Hillbrow.”

There is an undisclosed reward to be given to anyone with information regarding Yaskin.

Anyone with information should call IRS investigator Chad Thomas at 0861911 IRS (477) or email chad@irsa.co.za.