Thailand football team trapped in flooded cave found alive after 9 days

BANGKOK – Rescuers have found 12 boys and their soccer coach, who had been missing for more than a week, deep inside a flooded cave network in northern Thailand.

The boots of Wild Boars team members were found at the mouth of the Tham Luang caves, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, before rising floodwaters left them cut off nine days ago.

Nearly 900 soldiers and rescue workers, including members of an elite military diving unit, were drafted in to search the cave system, according to the British news organizations.

All 12 boys, the youngest aged just 11, and their coach have now been found alive, according to the regional governor, and an operation to bring them to the surface has begun.

The rescued team are: Chanin Wiboonroongrueng, 11, Duangphet Promthep, age unknown, Phornchid Kamluang, 16, Prachuck Sutham, 14, Somphong Jaiwong, 13, Peerapat Sompiengjai, 16, Ekkarat Wongsookchan, 14, Panumart Saengdee, age unknown, Pipat Phothai, 15, Nattawoot Thakamsai, 14, Adul Samon, 14, Mongkol Boonpium, 13, and coack Ekkapol Chantawong, 25.