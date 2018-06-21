World Cup 2018: FIFA fines Mexico for ‘homophobic’ chants from fans

SOCHI – The Mexican Football Federation has been fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£7,615) after its fans sang homophobic chants.

FIFA slapped the Mexicans with a CHF 10,000 (S$13,663) fine for what it called “discriminatory and insulting chants” during their surprise 1-0 win over Germany on Sunday (June 20).

Mexicans have long shouted a slang word for a male sex worker at games, which gay rights groups argue is homophobic.

It is usually sung when the opposition goalkeeper is taking a goal kick.

The football’s world governing body said it had also warned Mexico’s federation, the FMF, it could face “additional sanctions” if there are “repeated infringements” – though a similar warning was made in November.

“FIFA has a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination,” a spokesperson said.

A FIFA disciplinary panel has also sanctioned the Serbian Football Association with a 10,000 Swiss franc fine for the “display of an offensive and political banner by Serbian fans” during their match against Costa Rica.