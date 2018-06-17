1 dead, 20 injured in U.S. arts festival mass shooting

TRENTON – A suspected gunman is dead and at least 20 people are injured after a shootout at an all-night art and music festival.

Several people were wounded and injured early Sunday – 17 from gunshots – when multiple people opened fire at the Art All Night event in Trenton, New Jersey.

One person, a 33 year-old male, was killed, and suspected to be one of the shooters, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said Sunday morning. Police took a second suspect into custody at the scene.

People ran from the event – held at the historic Roebling Wire Works building on South Clinton Avenue – into nearby streets as police descended on scene and alternately looked for shooters and treated victims.

Trenton police at the scene said officers engaged at least one gunman, the NewJersey.com reported.

Fifteen of the individuals that were injured during the shooting had gunshot wounds.

A 13-year-old victim is said to be in extremely critical condition.

“We’re very shocked. We’re deeply saddened. Our hearts ache and our eyes are blurry but our dedication and resolve to building a better Trenton through community, creativity and inspiration will never fade. Not tonight. Not ever,” the Art All Night Facebook page said Sunday, in canceling the rest of the event.

It’s with great regret that we announce that the remainder of Art All Night has been cancelled due to a tragic incident that occurred overnight. We’re still processing much of this and we don’t have many answers at… https://t.co/ZSZlIgVYdN — Art All Night (@aantrenton) June 17, 2018

This was the 12th annual year of the festival. The Arts All Night Festival has since been canceled.

An investigation is ongoing.